LCC Board of Trustees Meeting—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees voted last night to extend Interim President Kristen Finnel’s contract to run through the next two academic years.

The board voted unanimously to extend Finnel’s contract through June 2028. The board plans to start its search for the next president in July 2027, with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2028. During its meeting last month, the board came to a consensus to delay the search by a year.

With this new contract, Finnel’s interim leadership will actually last longer than former President Matt Seimears’ entire time at LCC. Seimears was hired in January 2024 and then terminated without cause in January of this year for reasons that still remain unknown.