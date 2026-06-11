Nippon Dynawave Disaster Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington Department of Ecology released another update last evening on the aftermath of the Nippon Dynawave disaster on May 26 that killed 11 employees and injured several others.

Cleanup operations at the site remain ongoing. Contractors estimate that decontamination of the area directly affected by the spill from the massive white liquor tank is about 23% complete based on square footage.

Warning signs are now being removed from dikes and drainage ditches in the area because pH levels are no longer elevated. However, officials still recommend following the Consolidated Diking Improvement District’s longstanding guidance to avoid swimming, fishing, or participating in other recreational activities in sloughs, dikes, and drainage ditches.

Fenceline air monitoring will continue while decontamination work is underway, but so far no hazardous conditions have been detected.