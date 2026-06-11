Longview Public Schools Superintendent Karen Cloninger Enters Not Guilty Plea—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

During a packed arraignment yesterday morning, Longview School District Superintendent Karen Cloninger entered a not-guilty plea to all charges.

She was arrested on May 21 at the Longview School District Office on charges including felony witness tampering and misdemeanor obstruction and failure to report.

Cloninger also waived her right to a speedy trial. An initial trial date has been scheduled for October 19.

She is accused of failing to properly notify law enforcement of reports of physical and sexual assaults involving Mark Morris basketball players in the Mark Morris varsity basketball locker room.

Prosecutors say they have at least 50 witnesses who may be called to testify during Cloninger’s trial. She has been ordered to have no contact with witnesses involved in the case.

This comes after the Longview School Board voted during its Monday meeting to move Cloninger from paid to unpaid administrative leave.

The Longview School Board also announced yesterday that it will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. tomorrow. The agenda includes only an executive session regarding legal counsel on enforcement actions, litigation, or potential litigation.