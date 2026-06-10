Longview Fire Department Open House—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

This evening is an opportunity for Longview residents to learn more about a proposed property tax measure that would fund a third city fire station.

The Longview Fire Department is hosting an open house this evening at its Commerce Avenue station from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include a station tour, followed by a presentation and question-and-answer session about the proposal.

The proposed location for the new fire station and training center is along Ocean Beach Highway near Lake Sacajawea.

Longview City Council members are expected to attend. The council is scheduled to vote tomorrow on whether to place the property tax measure on an upcoming ballot.