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First Video Released of Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

First Video Released of Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

August 20, 2026

Something long feared has become a reality: actual video footage of the May 26th Nippon Dynawave Disaster has been released publicly. A security camera video from the Cowlitz […]
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    First Video Released of Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Something long feared has become a reality: actual video footage of the May 26th Nippon Dynawave Disaster has been released publicly.

    A security camera video from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office came out yesterday. It shows a partially obstructed view from afar, capturing the 900,000-gallon tidal wave of the chemical known as white liquor that followed the tank failure.

    Thankfully, the video is not close enough to actually show any of the 11 people killed or the many others injured in the incident. It does, however, show the response and the cloud of smoke that came in the minutes following the incident.

    The cause of the tank failure remains under investigation.

    Griffin Sauters

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