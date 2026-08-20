Update on Monday Motorcycle Crash on 15th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We now have a name and some further details on that motorcycle crash that occurred Monday on 15th Avenue.

Longview Police Captain Tim Watson says witnesses reported seeing 31-year-old Jacob Haffie of Kelso riding a motorcycle on a single wheel on 15th Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

He reportedly lost control of the bike, causing him to strike a curb. He was then ejected and hit the wall of the Red Canoe Credit Union branch at 1418 15th Avenue.

Haffie was taken from the scene by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for evaluation. The full extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Captain Watson says Haffie has been charged with criminal reckless driving.