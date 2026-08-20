Fatal Crash Tuesday Afternoon on Highway 30 in Clatsop County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An elderly Astoria man was killed Tuesday afternoon, and two others sustained serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 between Astoria and Westport.

The Oregon State Police says the collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. at milepost 80 of Highway 30.

The preliminary investigation found that a gray Ford F-350 pickup driven by Roger McGilvey of Ocean Park had been going eastbound when it rear-ended a tan Chevy Malibu driven by 86-year-old Benny Parker of Astoria. Parker had been stopped and was waiting to turn when the collision pushed his car into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a Honda Accord going westbound, driven by 43-year-old Karl Groenke of Ocean Park.

The crash caused Parker to be ejected from his vehicle. When help arrived, he was declared dead at the scene. Both McGilvey and Groenke sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The highway was impacted for about five hours as an on-scene investigation was completed.