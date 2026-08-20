Longview Police Arrest Man for Indecent Exposure Near Daycare—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An extremely disturbing incident was reported near a daycare in Longview yesterday morning.

A Longview man was arrested for reportedly exposing himself outside the facility in the 1100 block of 14th Avenue.

At around 8:45 a.m., Longview Police officers responded after the reporting party said she observed the man masturbating in an open area near the daycare while looking toward the facility. She also reported seeing the man making “sexually suggestive movements” on the ground.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says that there is no indication that any child witnessed what occurred.

Arriving officers quickly located the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Bradley Barnes. One of the officers also reported seeing Barnes making simulated sexual movements on the ground. He was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on an indecent exposure charge.

Captain McNew said this was one of three separate indecent exposure incidents reported to Longview police in the downtown area yesterday. McNew did not confirm if they were related; however, he did say no other arrests have been made.

If you witness indecent or sexually explicit behavior in public, you are asked to immediately call 911 so officers can respond quickly and locate the person involved.