Longview Man Found Guilty of Assaulting an Officer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man has been convicted after assaulting a Longview police officer during his arrest in December.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says 62-year-old Lloyd Hill of Longview was found guilty on May 29 of third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Officer Peyton Cloke responded to a neighborhood dispute on the evening of December 21. Upon arrival, Officer Cloke saw Hill sitting in a car and knew he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Hill got out of the vehicle and began walking away quickly. Officer Cloke informed him that he was not free to leave because of the warrant. As the arrest was being initiated, Hill punched Officer Cloke in the face.

Hill was eventually subdued, placed in handcuffs, and found to have methamphetamine in his jacket pocket.

Since that arrest, Hill has also been arrested two other times on charges related to controlled substance possession and contempt of court.