Elam’s Home Furnishings Hit—KLOG 100.7 News

Hit and Run in Longview—KLOG 100.7 NewsApril 20, 2026
Mark Morris Senior Lost Life in Kelso Crash—KLOG 100.7 NewsApril 20, 2026
A car drove right into the front of the Elam’s Home Furnishings Store in downtown Longview early Monday morning.
The incident happened at about 1 am Monday morning. The vehicle involved was not at the scene when authorities arrived.
Longview Police will be checking any surveillance video to try and determine what exactly happened.
The damage to the building is rather extensive.