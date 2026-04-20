Hit and Run in Longview—KLOG 100.7 News

A Longview man was arrested on suspicion of drug charges after a hit and run accident on Industrial Way near Pacific Fibre Products.

Officers tracked down the suspect vehicle and found 53-year-old Charles Keele passed out behind the wheel. He was arrested on the hit and run charge, but police suspected there may be other charges possible.

A K-9 unit from Kelso Police was called to the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances inside the vehicle.

A search located over 100 grams of fentanyl, over two ounces of methamphetamine and just over $3,000 cash.

Keele was booked into jail on charges of hit and run and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.