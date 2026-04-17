Car Goes Into Slough Off Mt. Solo Road—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Skamokawa man was hospitalized after going into a slough in the industrial area of Longview early yesterday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reports that 45-year-old Christopher Bianchi was driving eastbound on Mt. Solo Road in a 2010 Honda Civic near Solo View Drive around 6:10 a.m. His car reportedly departed the roadway to the right shoulder, continuing into the slough and coming to rest partially submerged.

When the Longview Fire Department arrived, they found water was up to the window of the car, with Bianchi still inside. They said the vehicle was unstable as well, adding complexity to the rescue. Fire crews deployed both ground ladders and an aerial ladder to safely access him in the vehicle. Several rescue techniques were utilized to safely mitigate the incident. Bianchi was extricated and brought to the roadway for evaluation.

He was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for his injuries. Bianchi has been cited for 2nd-degree negligent driving. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.