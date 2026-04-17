Chain Reaction Crash on Ocean Beach Highway Near Coal Creek Road—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kelso woman was injured after a three-vehicle rear-end crash yesterday afternoon on Ocean Beach Highway in West Longview.

The Washington State Patrol says a Honda Civic driven by 22-year-old Zowie Carmody was going westbound around 2:20 p.m., approaching Coal Creek Road. A Honda Odyssey driven by 73-year-old Robert Sudar of Longview and a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 50-year-old Daniel Jones of Castle Rock were also going westbound; they were stopped for a stalled vehicle at a green light.

Zowie failed to stop for them, causing her to hit the back of the Odyssey, pushing it into the Grand Caravan.

When first responders arrived on scene, 46-year-old Stephanie Jones of Kelso, a passenger in the Grand Caravan, was the only one found to be injured. She was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

Troopers said everyone involved had been wearing a seat belt, and no drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the crash was following too close.