Details on How Hailey Athay Was Found—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on how the remains of Hailey Athay were found more than a year after she was reported missing.

According to Undersheriff Troy Brightbill, a group of hikers discovered clothing and two bones Sunday while on Weyerhaeuser property near Rose Valley Road and the 1600 line. Authorities were notified, and a forensic anthropologist later confirmed the bones were human.

The following day, Detective James Hanberry coordinated a search with the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office and the search and rescue team. One of the original hikers led crews back to the location, where investigators found nearly complete skeletal remains along with clothing and personal belongings.

Officials said the area had previously been identified as a possible location tied to Athay’s disappearance, which was reported in January 2025. Despite earlier searches, she had not been located until now.

The remains were positively identified as Athay through dental records, according to the coroner’s office. An analysis is still underway to determine her cause of death.

Athay was reportedly mushroom picking with a friend at the time she went missing.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Longview Civic Circle gazebo, where family, friends and community members will gather to honor her life and share memories.