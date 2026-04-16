Castle Rock Man Injured After Crash on I-5 Near Horseshoe Lake—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Castle Rock man was hospitalized after a crash on I-5 in Woodland right near Horseshoe Lake yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol Office says that 28-year-old Jordon Toland of Kelso was going northbound on I-5 in an Isuzu box truck at milepost 20 around 2:10pm. The truck reportedly hydroplaned, crossed all three lanes of the freeway, and left the roadway into the median before coming to rest on its side.

Toland was not injured, but his passenger, 35-year-old Joseph Bangs of Castle Rock, was; he was taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Troopers cited Toland for driving too fast for conditions. Both men in the vehicle had been wearing seatbelts; it is currently not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.