NIPPON TRAGEDY UPDATE: Afternoon of Friday, May 29—KLOG 100.7 News

Officials have confirmed another body has been recovered from the Nippon Dynawave site.

This brings the total confirmed death toll to 9. Officials are still working to recover 2 more individuals who are presumed dead. According to the last report, 7 people remain in the hospital due to their injuries while one person, a firefighter who responded to the scene, has been discharged.

Officials say recovery efforts are slow to ensure the safety of responders. Overnight, crews worked to pump more chemicals and water out of the scene to get to areas previously unreachable. Work to clean up the site will reportedly begin once all the bodies have been safely recovered.

The investigation on the cause of the tank failure is ongoing.