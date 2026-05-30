Rick Joseph Boudreau: May 22, 1947 – May 21, 2026

LONGVIEW- Rick Joseph Boudreau, age 78, of Longview, Washington passed away on May 21, 2026, just one day shy of is 79th birthday in Longview, Washington.

He was born on May 22, 1947 in Longview, Washington to Hector Joseph Boudreau and Mildred Irene Keeling.

Rick graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1965. Later in life, while working at Lower Columbia College he was a scorekeeper, “Professional Bus Driver”, and custodian from 1980 to his retirement in 2010. He had devoted 30 years to the college and this area and has many friends to show for that. He was known for his humor, love of sports, yelling at refs, devotion to his family, and his never-ending love for his grandchildren.

Rick enjoyed watching all sports, especially baseball, basketball, and football.

He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law Miranda Maki & Nicholas Shampine of Castle Rock, Washington. His son & daughter-in-law Brandon & Athena Boudreau of Redding, California. His grandson, Spencer Boudreau of Longview, Washington. His granddaughter & her fiancé Brooklyn Buchanan & John Jenness of Jonesboro, Arkansas. His grandsons’, Silas, Knox, and Wyatt Boudreau of Redding, California. His great-grandchildren Astor & Evelyn Boudreau of Longview, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2025 Beverly Jayne Dills-Boudreau, his father Hector Joseph Boudreau and his mother Mildred Irene Keeling. Also preceding him in death were numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that he kept near to his heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Lower Columbia College in the Gymnasium at 1pm.

Rick will be deeply missed and remembered by all who loved him and by everyone that he impacted throughout his life. “They don’t make ’em like Boudy anymore.”