James Albert Renaud: November 24, 1950 – May 23, 2026

LONGVIEW- James Albert Renaud, affectionately known as Jimmy, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2026, in his hometown of Longview, Washington. Born on November 24, 1950, Jimmy lived a life marked by gentle kindness and an exuberant spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

A lifelong resident of Longview, Jimmy graduated from Mark Morris High School and furthered his education at Lower Columbia College. He embraced life with enthusiasm, finding joy in activities such as working in the yard, snow skiing, and water skiing. His dedication to challenge and perseverance was evident in his remarkable accomplishment of completing 30 marathons, including the prestigious New York and Boston marathons—a testament to his indomitable spirit and commitment.

Jimmy’s adventurous soul led him and his beloved wife, Carol Renaud, to numerous memorable journeys. Together, they cherished trips to Hawaii, particularly Little Beach, as well as excursions to Sunriver, Oregon, and Sauvie Island. Their travels extended abroad, with visits to Italy, Colombia, and England enriching their shared experiences. Among the cherished memories is a playful moment where Jimmy amused those around him by putting a pop-up on his forehead, leaving it in place until it popped, creating a lasting, if slightly mischievous, blood blister—an endearing glimpse into his lively nature.

His family was the cornerstone of his life, and he took immense pride in being a devoted father and grandfather. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons Nathan (married to Adriana Martinez-Renaud), Matthew, and the late Patrick; his daughter Stephanie (married to Cory Sauer), along with their children, Conner and Jax Sauer, who were a continual source of pride and joy. He is also survived by his siblings, Cathy, Tom, and Nancy Renaud. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Virginia Renaud, his father- and mother-in-law, Melvin and Barbara Bushnell, and his niece Heather Bushnell.

Jimmy faced his final years with the same quiet strength and dignity that defined his life, courageously contending with Alzheimer’s Disease and renal failure. His gentle demeanor and zest for life remained evident to those around him, a reflection of a man full of warmth and vitality until the end.

A Mass to honor and celebrate Jimmy’s life will be held on June 8, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St Rose Catholic Church, located at 2571 Nichols Boulevard, Longview, Washington. The community is invited to gather and remember a man whose presence enriched so many lives. Jimmy’s wish was that no one would wear black to his funeral. Therefore, the family is requesting that all attendees wear their best Hawaiian-themed outfits to memorialize a life lived in color.

James Albert Renaud will be deeply missed but fondly remembered as a gentle soul, a loving family man, and an adventurous spirit whose legacy of love and resilience will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.