Marvin Wayne Bristol: June 8, 1947 – May 14, 2026

RAINIER- Having spent his life in help and service to those he loved, Marvin Wayne Bristol, 78, of Rainier Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 14th, 2026. He was a devout Christian. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and loved reading His Word.

Marvin was born in Brush, Colorado to Wayne Erold and Lola Mae (Robinson) Bristol on June 08, 1947. Growing up in Frisco, Colorado, the third born of six siblings, he graduated Summit County High School and shortly afterward, was drafted into the Vietnam War. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam as a crew chief supporting the UH-1B Huey gunships in the 3rd platoon of the 118th Assault Helicopter Company from 1968-1970.

Marvin was a heavy equipment operator most of his life. When working at the oil shale mines, he operated some of the largest equipment such as the D10 bulldozer but rose to the top of his profession as a finish blade hand, blue topping large highway projects in preparation for paving.

Marvin loved flying, having his appetite whetted when flying helicopters in Vietnam. He dusted crops for his uncles Eldred and Merle in Ft Morgan for a number of years, and continued to fly recreationally thereafter.

Marvin married Coleen Ann Woods in 1972, in Pine Colorado. They had four children together and brought a child over from South Korea (Whitney), with the intention of adoption. He is survived by his dear wife Coleen, brother Joe Bristol, and sister Sylvia (Grady); his children Brian, Darrin, Jason and Kevin; grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah, Sarah, Parker, Sawyer, Archer, Samuel, Elijah, Natalie, Mikayla, Danielle, Hailee and Alan.

His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He now awaits us in glory to be reunited once again.