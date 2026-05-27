Body Found on Bank of Cowlitz River in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A body was found along the bank of the Cowlitz River in Kelso yesterday afternoon.

Officers with the Kelso Police Department were dispatched around 4:22 p.m. to the east side of the river just north of the intersection of Mill Street and Riverside Drive after a caller reported a body entangled in brush along the shoreline.

When law enforcement arrived, crews launched a drone to safely view the area. Video showed the body had disappeared into the water.

With assistance from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and the Cowlitz County Dive Rescue Team, an unidentified adult woman was recovered from the river.

The body was taken into the custody of the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office, which will work to identify the woman and determine the cause and manner of death.