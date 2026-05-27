Nippon Tank Failure Tragedy—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A comprehensive story of the events of yesterday and what is known so far:

The tragic events of May 26, 2026, will likely be remembered for years to come as one of the largest industrial accidents in Longview history.

In a joint statement, the Longview Fire Department and Nippon Dynawave Packaging said that around 7:15 a.m., a massive tank holding 900,000 gallons of white liquor suffered a catastrophic failure at the mill, causing several injuries, at least one death, and leaving multiple people unaccounted for.

Emergency responders from Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, and other local agencies responded after reports of several people suffering chemical burns. White liquor is a highly corrosive chemical solution used in the paper-making process.

Officials say nine employees were hospitalized, one of whom later died. One firefighter was also hospitalized following the response. Nine employees remain unaccounted for, and further rescues are not expected based on what they currently know. Families have all been notified. None of those involved have been publicly identified by authorities; however, Gilbert Bernal was identified by family members as the employee who died.

The tank remains damaged and unstable, with officials estimating that as much as 90,000 gallons of material may still be inside. Emergency crews say recovery operations remain focused on safely accessing affected areas of the facility, recovering victims, supporting impacted families, and ensuring the safety of responders working in unstable conditions.

Scott Goldstein spoke at a press briefing last evening and answered questions from reporters. He said crews entered extremely dangerous areas during the initial rescue effort and were not made aware of any additional rescues that could be made. He also reiterated that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident has drawn statewide and national attention, including activation of the Washington National Guard. Bob Ferguson traveled to Longview yesterday to meet with local responders and officials and pledged state support during the press conference.

Alongside Ferguson, Patty Murray, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Jeff Wilson, Joel McEntire, Jim Walsh, and Erik Halvorson also spoke.

Following the press conference, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Longview Civic Circle Gazebo. Local pastors prayed for the victims and their families.

A designated assistance center for affected families has been established at the AWPPW Hall on 15th Avenue.

The public is still being asked to avoid the area around Industrial Way and Washington Way as the response continues. The cause of the tank failure remains unknown, and Chief Goldstein said officials do not yet know when the tank was last inspected.