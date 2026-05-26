David Ernest Moore: January 28, 1938 — May 16, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- David Ernest Moore Sr. of Auburn, Wa. went to be with Jesus on May 16,2026 at Franciscan Hospice House in University Place Wa.

David was born in Toledo Wa. on January 28,1938 to Rev. Ernest and Leona Moore. He graduated from Castle Rock H.S in 1956. David then went into the Navy. Followed by working for the Boeing Co. as a painter for over 40 years until his retirement.

He married Judy Osborne. They had 3 children, David Jr., Danny and Kellie. In 1983 David married Deanna Turner- Schmidt, who had 4 daughters. Julie, Jodie, Teri and Marci, combining the 2 families.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald and William, son Danny and daughter Marci.

David is survived by his wife Deanna, sister Virginia Liasjo, brother Richard ( Eileen), son David Jr. (Maggie), daughter Kellie Harris (Mike), Daughter-In-Law Kim Moore, Step Daughters Julie Skolrud (Tim), Jodie Williams ( Perry), and Teri Stewart ( Randy). He had 13 Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

David loved attending Faith Family Church and listening to Pastor Greg’s sermons. Spending time with the family, ( especially on holidays). He was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan and enjoyed discussing sports. He loved animals and his animals loved him.

On may 28, 2026 there will be viewing from 9-4 at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock, Wa. The funeral will be held on May 29,2026 at 1:00 pm. with an hour long viewing prior at 12:00 pm. at Living Waters Christian Fellowship ( Full Gospel Church), 525 3rd Ave. SW. Castle Rock, WA. The burial to follow at Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery.

The Lord himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an Arch Angel and the trumpet of God. The dead in Christ will rise first. Then, we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. Thus we shall always be with the Lord.: 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18.

~ David, we will see you soon ! For Me to live is Christ and to die is gain