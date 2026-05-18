Brenda Kay Grigsby: May 23, 1958 – May 6, 2026

ST. HELENS- Brenda Kay Grigsby passed away peacefully on May 6, 2026, at the age of 67. Born May 23, 1958, she spent her entire life in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, beginning in the close-knit community of St. Johns and spending the last twenty years in St. Helens, a place she proudly called home.

Brenda was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, sister, and aunt. Family was the center of her life, and she created a home filled with laughter, compassion, and unwavering support. She will be remembered for her strength, faithful spirit, strong work ethic, and deep love for family and friends. Brenda approached life with determination, resilience, and a feisty spirit. Her quiet faith guided her throughout her life and was a source of comfort and inspiration.

Brenda found joy in the simple moments — gathering with loved ones, sharing stories, and spending time in prayer. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and perseverance that will continue through the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Richard W Grigsby

Children Melissa Inskeep and Richard L Grigsby,

Son-in-law Kevin Inskeep, Daughter-in-law Shaunie Leina’ala Martinez-Chong

Grandchildren, Kahler and Kylee Inskeep, Kort Inskeep and Reyce Grigsby

Though deeply missed, Brenda will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.