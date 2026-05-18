Roger Dewayne Dowell: June 5, 1947 – May 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Roger Dewayne Dowell, a devoted family man, respected veteran, and cherished member of the Longview community, passed away on May 2, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on June 5, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, to Fred and Edith Dowell, Roger was known affectionately by family and friends as “Roger Dodger” or “Sidehill Dodger.”

Roger graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1965 and attended Lower Columbia College. His commitment to his country led him to enlist in the United States Army, where he served with distinction in the 9th Infantry Division, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment—the “Fighting Falcons”—at Fort Lewis, Washington. As a Staff Sergeant Specialist E5, he completed a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, participating in Long Range Reconnaissance Patrols that required extraordinary courage and resilience. His exemplary service earned him numerous recognitions, including the Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Expert Badge for Rifle M-14.

Following his military service, Roger worked in the pulp and paper industry, including years at Weyerhaeuser and later Pacific Lamination/Tetra Pak. He worked there from 1965 to 1967 before his military service, then returned in 1969 and remained until retiring in 2007.

Roger was a longtime resident of Longview, where he met his beloved wife and guardian angel, Kay (Francke) Dowell, at their favorite local spot, Cap’n Yoby’s restaurant. They were married in 1971. In their younger years, the couple enjoyed cruising Commerce Avenue in Roger’s dark blue 1957 Chevy, camping at Spirit Lake Lodge near Mt. St. Helens, and spending time at Washington and Oregon coast beaches. They made their home near Lake Sacajawea, where they created countless cherished memories with their children, family, and friends at reunions and gatherings.

Roger found great joy in the outdoors and creative pursuits. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, boating, and motorcycling. He was an avid fly-tier and maker of fishing jigs, and he expressed his artistic side through watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, as well as pen and oil pastel drawings. He enjoyed watching fishing shows and The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross on television, listening to country and patriotic music, feeding birds and squirrels, tending his flower garden, and attending Lower Columbia College basketball and baseball games. He took special pride in watching and cheering on his granddaughter Chloe as she earned her black belt in Taekwondo and competed in track. Roger cherished their special time together at Lake Sacajawea feeding the ducks, and he had a tender spot in his heart for his granddogs and grandcats.

Above all, Roger was a warm, caring, outgoing, and generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved telling jokes, performing magic tricks for kids, and striking up conversations with strangers, instantly making them feel welcome. A trusted confidant and reliable source of support, he was always ready to help family, friends, and especially fellow veterans in need. His proudest accomplishment was his family, and he earned his “angel wings” many times over by lovingly caring for his wife Kay, as well as both his own parents and his in-laws in their later years.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Schlosser, and her husband, Brian, of Killeen, Texas; his son, Jeffrey Dowell, and his wife, Pamela, and granddaughter, Chloë Dowell, of Oregon City, Oregon; and his sister, Lynda Olson, of Satsop, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edith Dowell; his sister, Darlene Dowell; his brother, Dillard Dowell; his wife, Kay Dowell; and his in-laws, Vincent and Esther Francke.

A Celebration of Life for Roger will be held at Steele Chapel, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, Washington 98632 on July 14, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend and share in remembering his remarkable life.

Roger will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His laughter, kindness, and generous spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need).