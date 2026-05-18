Wynell Lealynne Lamoreaux: October 24, 1961 – April 12, 2026

LONGVIEW- Wynell Lamoreaux, born October 24th, 1961, in Fortuna, California, passed away April 12th, 2026 leaving behind a legacy of compassion, creativity, and deep love for both people and the natural world.

She was the daughter of Florence Lynne Lamoreaux and Everett Wayne Lamoreaux, and spent her childhood in Humboldt County, growing up between Eureka and the rugged beauty of the Lost Coast and Honeydew. Some of her most cherished memories were formed among the towering redwoods and along the windswept beaches of Northern California, places that shaped her spirit and lifelong connection to nature.

In her early adulthood, Wynell moved to San Diego, where she spent nearly a decade immersed in coastal life, surfing and finding joy in the vibrant community of Ocean Beach. In the early 1990s, she made her way to the Pacific Northwest, where she would build the life she was meant to live. There, she met the love of her life, Brian Chafe, and together they welcomed her beloved daughter, Blaize Berry.

Driven by a deep desire to help others, Wynell earned her Bachelor’s degree from Washington State University Vancouver and dedicated her career to mental health and social services. She spent her professional life supporting and uplifting those in need, always leading with empathy, understanding, and unwavering kindness.

Wynell was also a lifelong artist whose work reflected her unique perspective, a blend of Southwest warmth and Pacific Northwest earthiness. Her creativity took many forms, including jewelry, painting, metalwork, and mosaics, with pieces displayed in a number of galleries. Art was not just something she created, but something she lived.

She had a profound love for animals and shared her life with many over the years, including the animals which survived her, dogs Oso and Ozzy, and horse Cricket, along with others who held special places in her heart.

A devoted mother, Wynell poured her love into her daughter. She was known to always put others before herself, even when she had little to give. Her generosity, strength, and quiet resilience touched countless lives. She was a deeply caring and loving woman whose passion was to help others in any way she could.

For nearly 30 years, Wynell was a valued member of the Longview and Cowlitz County community. She found peace and purpose working on her property, riding her tractor, and simply being among the trees she loved so much. She loved to be fabulous for any kind of event and put her all into celebrating the Kentucky Derby.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy Pancoast, mother, Florence Lynne Lamoreaux, and her sister, Robyn Montanaro.

She is survived by her daughter, Blaize Berry; her brother, Jason Lamoreaux; her father Everett Wayne Lamoreaux; and her nieces, Elia Gust and Chelsea Buffum; along with many other family members and those whose lives she touched.

A celebration of life will be held on May 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Ascent Building, located at 1400 Commerce Avenue in Longview, Washington. She will later be laid to rest alongside her mother in Apple Valley, California.

Wynell’s life was one of love, artistry, and selflessness. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

If you feel called to make a contribution in her name, please do so at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington located in Longview, who can be reached at (360) 577-0151.