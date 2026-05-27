Shirley Ann Johnson Good: June 12, 1935 – January 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Shirley Ann Johnson Good was born on June 12, 1935 in East Grand Forks, MN to Palmer and Dorothy (Jerome) Johnson. She passed away peacefully at Canterbury Gardens in Longview in the early evening on January 2, 2026, thirty-eight years to the day as her beloved Mother.

When Shirley was young, she moved to Kalama with her parents and sisters Barbara (Carl Lehman), Elsye (Claude Collins), and Marylou (Kenny Grasser). Later, Kenny (Vicki) Jerome and Marvin (Butch) Johnson were added to her family. She remained in the Pacific Northwest for the rest of her life.

She enjoyed the many years she spent working as a meat wrapper for Safeway in Longview, and Costco in Portland. She loved dancing, playing Bingo, cards, doing crosswords and puzzles. But she especially loved her family and friends.

Shirley had three daughters with her first husband Elmer Davis. They are Rita Beck, Sandy Gaskill and Virginia (Patrick) Everdell. She married Harvey Good I, the love of her life, on June 15, 1962. Harvey brought his three daughters Linda (David) Jennings, Debbie (Michael) Gholston and Vickie (Steve) Campbell. In 1964, she and Harvey had a son Harvey Good II. They always said that the only steps in this house were the ones that lead to the front door. All the girls were considered their daughters.

She was preceded in death by Harvey, her husband of 57 years, her son Harvey II, her daughter Virginia Everdell, a granddaughter Stephanie Beck and a son-in-law Jerry Beck. She was also proceeded in death by her parents and sisters.

She had a very extensive family with her 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren and 1 great great great grandson due in June. She also had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shirley and Harvey loved doing everything together. They traveled with their camper club of friends during their retirement and attended as many of their grandchildren’s events as possible.

They didn’t want to have separate memorial services. They wanted one for them both, as close to their anniversary as possible. They have both been buried with their beloved son.

A potluck celebration of life for Shirley and Harvey will be held on June 14, 2026 at Riverside Park’s covered pavilion starting at 1pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend.