Charlotte Burns: January 5, 1944 – May 5, 2026

RAINIER- With deep love and profound sadness, the family of Charlotte Ann Burns announces her passing on May 5, 2026. Born on January 5, 1944, Charlotte lived a life defined by resilience, independence, and a spirit that was both adventurous and tender.

She was a great cook which she learned from her Mother Rosemary Burns. She was a part owner in The Desiree restaurant and gave others the opportunity to enjoy some of her recipes.

Charlotte was the devoted mother of three children—Darrell Wells, Cheryl (Wells) Johnson, and Julie (Wells) Herron—who were the center of her world. She was also the proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and the joyful great-grandmother of Many great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immeasurable pride and happiness. She is survived by her youngest brother Ryan Burns who enjoyed a lifetime of hunting together.

A true outdoorswoman at heart, Charlotte found peace and purpose in the natural world. She loved fishing, hunting, clamming, knitting, crocheting and Gardening she embraced every opportunity to be outside, often with a rod, a rifle, or a bucket in hand. When she wasn’t exploring the outdoors, her hands were rarely still—she was constantly knitting and crocheting, creating blankets, sweaters. Christmas Ornaments, and treasures that warmed the people she loved.

Charlotte’s happiest years were spent in Rainier, where she shared a deep and enduring love with her soulmate, Mike Beaston. Their time together brought her comfort, laughter, and a sense of home that she cherished.

Charlotte’s legacy lives on in the family she nurtured, the traditions she passed down, and the countless handmade pieces she leaves behind—each one a testament to her patience, creativity, and love.

She will be remembered for her strength, her humor, her unwavering loyalty, and the way she lived life on her own terms. Her absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, but her memory will continue to guide and warm those who loved her.

She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A gathering will be scheduled in the future.