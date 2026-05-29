Body Pulled From Lake Scajawea—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A body was recovered from Lake Sacajawea in Longview yesterday afternoon.

Brandon McNew says officers with the Longview Police Department, along with fire and EMS personnel, responded around 2:42 p.m. to a report of a body floating in the lake near the intersection of Nichols Boulevard and Louisiana Street, close to the Longview Public Schools district office.

When crews arrived, the individual was declared dead at the scene and the body was recovered from the water. Detectives with the Longview Criminal Investigations Unit are now investigating the case.

At this time, officials say the circumstances surrounding the discovery are considered suspicious. The initial emergency call had reported a possible drowning.