Weekend Events 5/29-5/31/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Elochoman Marina Street Market along the river in Cathlamet is back this Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Shop for local handmade crafts, plants, flowers, and more. If you’d like to become a vendor, visit CathlametMarina.org.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

The Ethnic Support Council invites you to celebrate the community’s cultural diversity through ethnic foods, world market vendors, entertainment, and children’s activities at the 34th annual International Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lower Columbia College Student Center.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Join Columbia Wellness for the 15th Annual Run the Path Saturday at Lake Sacajawea’s Hemlock Plaza. Registration is free, and the first 450 registered runners and walkers will receive an event T-shirt and runner’s bag. Sign up now at ColumbiaWell.org.

As You Like It, directed by Elizabeth Richard, is at Lower Columbia College this weekend. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Rose Center for the Arts. Students, staff, and faculty get in free.

Sunday:

The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday from May through October, weather permitting, at Haircut Express in Castle Rock.