Ways to Help After Tuesday Nippon Industrial Incident—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Central Labor Council and Longview/Kelso Building Trades have set up an account at Lower Columbia Longshoreman’s Federal Credit Union for donations to victims’ families. All money raised will go to victim’s families.

Red Canoe and Fibre Federal Credit Union are be joining Lower Columbia Longshoremen’s Federal Credit Union in collecting donations to support AWPPW’s efforts in helping those impacted by the recent Nippon Plant Implosion. Donations can be made at any area Red Canoe or Fibre branch.

Free EMDR Group Therapy is available now for those impacted by the Nippon incident. Find support, healing, and tools to move forward in a safe, confidential setting. Call Northwest Psychological Resources at 360-414-8600. You don’t have to go through this alone.

The Longview Pioneer Lions will donate all proceeds from their Kettle Corn sales to the victims and families. Safeway Ocean Beach store Parking Lot. Friday May 29the and Friday, June 5th from 9a-4p.

There are numerous Go Fund Me pages set up to make donations directly to the families. Go To Go Fund Me and search Gilbert Bernal, Kenz and the Kids, John Forsberg, Braydon Finkas.

There are a couple of Meal Trains set up for the Miller and Milton families. If you’d like to help, go to Meal Train dot com and search The Miller Family, Longview, or Adrianna Milton to help.

The family of Gilbert Bernal warmly invites the Kelso-Longview community to join them in celebrating and honoring Gilbert’s life following his passing as a result of the Nippon accident earlier this week. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m. at The Journey Adventist Church at 1185 Westside Hwy in Kelso.

There’s a Nippon Family Fundraiser Community Bar B Q this Saturday, May 30th from 11am-7pm at the Bob’s Sporting Goods Parking Lot.

The Shamrock Bar and Grill is doing a Fundraiser for the victims on Sunday, June 7th all day. 20% of all gross sales going to the families.

All the entry fees for the Thunder Mountain Tattoo Expo and Bike Show will go the victims. They will also be doing a 50/50 raffle. That event is Saturday, June 6th at the Cowlitz County Events Center.

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties stands ready to help mobilize community support, coordinate fundraising efforts, and assist in connecting resources to individuals and families affected by this tragedy. Reach out to Cowlitz United Way .org for more.

Attention local pastors and ministry leaders: In the aftermath of the Nippon tragedy, you shouldn’t have to carry the emotional load alone. Join Love INC and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, June 23rd for a Pastoral Support and Community Resilience Luncheon. Call Shannon at 360-430-6447 to RSVP.

On Friday (5/29) Teri’s Restaurant in Longview is donating 10% of all gross sales to the families.

Now through Sunday, May 31st, both Longview McDonald’s locations are offering one free meal per visit to all first responders during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Just show your official ID or arrive in uniform. Longview McDonalds.

Fei’s Carriage is hosting a weekend fundraiser to support families impacted by the recent tragedy at the Nippon Mill. The event will feature a $10 car wash and a hot dog stand with hot dogs available for $2 each. The fundraiser runs Friday through Sunday, May 29th through May 31st, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Fresh PNW Image will be holding a benefit for Nippon families on Tuesday, June 2nd with volunteers and 100% of proceeds will be donated.

The Delta Waterfowl Tri Rivers Chapter is doping a Duck Hunt Raffle with proceeds doing to victims. Tuesday, June 2nd from 4-6:15pm at Mary’s Bar and Grill.

The Happy Tree Cafe will donate 20% of their gross sales THIS Sunday.

Kalama Red Leaf is donating all money made this Sunday.