Mark Morris High School Students Plead Not Guilty—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The two students from Mark Morris High School who are facing charges, including rape, pleaded not guilty yesterday in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court to all charges.

The 16- and 17-year-old defendants each face three counts of second-degree rape and five counts of unlawful imprisonment. The alleged assaults, which occurred in the boys’ basketball locker room at the school, began in late November and continued through January.

The Longview Police Department arrested the teens at the school last month. Both have since been released on bail with stipulations.