Arrest Made After Hit & Run Last Week in Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Castle Rock man is facing felony charges after a hit-and-run last week that resulted in a Life Flight.

Chief Criminal Deputy Jordan Spencer with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, February 23, deputies responded to an address in Castle Rock for a complaint after a man had been hit by a vehicle following a dispute.

The man was taken by helicopter to PeaceHealth Southwest for his injuries. Deputies at the scene confirmed that the victim had been struck by a female driver. A male occupant in the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Extine of Castle Rock, also reportedly got out of the car and approached the victim lying on the ground, continuing to threaten him while holding a pipe or rod in his hand.

Extine and the female driver then reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was later interviewed and said he thought he was going to be struck by the object that Extine was holding, but he was not. The suspect vehicle was later located with damage to the front. Extine was arrested this Monday and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges including second-degree assault, hit-and-run with injury, and harassment.

Deputy Spencer said that probable cause exists to apprehend the female driver for vehicular assault and hit-and-run with injury. He did not say if her identity was known.