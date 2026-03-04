High-Speed Chase From Castle Rock to Centralia—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A high-speed chase spanned from the local area all the way to Centralia yesterday, eventually leading to the suspect vehicle flipping on the freeway, injuring three people and a baby.

The chase reportedly started somewhere between Kelso and Castle Rock at around 10:15 am when officers attempted to stop a 2014 Nissan Altima. The chase headed north on West Side Highway before making its way on I-5 in Lewis County, where the vehicle was reportedly going speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that just before 10:50 am, the Altima was at milepost 81 of Northbound I-5 when it struck the back of a Ford F-450, then collided with the jersey barrier and flipped over onto the southbound lanes of the freeway, coming to rest on its top, fully blocking the roadway. A third vehicle was also hit by debris.

The driver of the Altima, later identified as 20-year-old Marc-Anthony Houston of Kent, was taken to the hospital along with his 3 passengers, a 14-month-old, a 19-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man. They all had not been wearing seatbelts and the baby was not in a carseat.

Authorities say charges for Houston are under investigation. Troopers also say drugs or alcohol were involved.