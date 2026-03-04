Edna Grace Walls: April 14, 1936 — February 24, 2026

LONGVIEW- Edna Grace Walls, born on April 14, 1936, in Oakdale, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2026, in Salem, Oregon. She was a beloved figure whose life touched many through her warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit.

Edna, known by her maiden name of Brown during her early years, was a devoted mother to her children: E. Clint Gregory, Carolyn Gregory, Bill Gregory, Rick Gregory, and Matthew Morse. Her legacy carries on through her 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart and contributed to the joy she brought to her family.

She is survived by her siblings Allen Brown, Linda Koertje, and Shirley Moore, who, alongside her children and extended family, remember her with love and admiration.

Edna was predeceased by her parents, Allen and Jewel Brown, her son, Brad Morse, as well as two brothers and four sisters, all of whom helped shape her into the compassionate person she became.

A viewing will be held in her honor on March 10, 2026, beginning at 10:00 AM at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington, with the service concluding at 11:30 AM. Following this, a graveside service will take place at Longview Memorial Park at 11:30 AM, allowing family and friends an opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate her life.

Edna Grace Walls will be dearly missed but fondly remembered for her love, wisdom, and the light she brought into the lives of those around her. Her legacy will live on through the countless memories she created and the love she shared with her family.