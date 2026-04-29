Diane Glase: December 16, 1943 — April 15, 2026

LONGVIEW- Diane Louise Glase, 82, of Longview, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026.

She was born on December 16, 1943, in Newport, Oregon, to Walter Hall Smith and Mary Louise (Jacobson) Smith. She attended Borah High School in Boise, Idaho, graduating in 1962. She went on to study at Oregon State University and graduated from the University of Washington in 1967 with a degree in Physical Therapy. Diane loved her work as a physical therapist in hospitals, clinics, and schools; her final position was with the Vancouver Educational Service District.

Diane cherished many lifelong friendships, including her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters, her P.E.O. sisters, and dear friends from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview and Christ Church Episcopal Church in St. Helens. In recent years, she made her home at Canterbury Park, where she found great happiness among both old friends and new.

She loved to travel and explore the world with her intrepid companions. Among her favorite adventures were trips to Ireland, England, Turkey, Russia, China, France, Italy, Poland, Hawaii, Alaska, Ashland, U.S. National Parks, and European river cruises.

A lifelong Episcopalian, Diane took seriously her baptismal promise to “respect the dignity of all people.” She believed deeply that faith should be rooted in love and never used to judge, exclude, or harm others.

She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Theodore “Ted” Littlefield, in 1999, and her husband, John P. Glase, in 2004.

She is survived by her sons, The Rev. Dr. Jeff Littlefield (Portland), Dr. Eric Littlefield and Kris (Longview), and step-son Tom Glase (Walla Walla); her brother, Walt Smith and Tonya (Denver); her sister, Marcia Donnelly and Dick (Boise); her grandchildren, Amanda Littlefield and Jesse Gomez (Longview), and Ryan and Mikiah Littlefield (Longview); and her great-grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Littlefield (Longview).

A service will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview on May 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to P.E.O. Chapter IL, c/o Kim O’Neill, 1419 24th Ave, Longview, WA 98632, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Avenue, Longview, WA 98632, or Christ Church Episcopal, 35350 E. Division Road, St. Helens, OR 97051.

“Rest eternal grant to her, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon her.”