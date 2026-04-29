Clarence Leroy Edwards: July 16, 1937 – April 19, 2026

LONGVIEW- Clarence Leroy Edwards, affectionately known as “Punk,” passed away on April 19, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on July 16, 1937, in Doty, Washington, Clarence lived a life marked by kindness, dedication to family, and a genuine warmth that touched all who knew him.

A graduate of Pe Ell High School in 1955, Clarence married his beloved Margaret Hayes that same year. Together, they made their home in Kelso, Washington, where Clarence began his career with EXADUR before embarking on a longstanding and valued tenure as an electrician at Weyerhauser-Longview until his retirement. His commitment and work ethic stood as a testament to the good man he was.

Clarence’s personality was one of remarkable warmth and generosity. Known for his kindness and honor, he was a man who could be counted on for a listening ear and a loving presence. His grandsons especially cherished him for his nonjudgmental understanding, and the ladies admired his handsome demeanor, though his heart was forever devoted to Margaret.

An enthusiastic sports fan, Clarence loved watching his boys play and actively contributed as a baseball coach and a Boy Scout leader. His passion for hunting deer and elk was not merely a pastime but a way to share and provide for his family, always ensuring they felt his care and presence. Among his favorite family activities were playing beanbag baseball, where he was an MVP, engaging in card and dice games, and sharing candy bars and Pepsi with his grandchildren, who always enjoyed having as much as they wished. The washer game was another cherished family tradition.

Travel held a special place in Clarence’s heart as well. He and Margaret made memorable journeys to Hawaii and traveled extensively across the United States, with Reno, Nevada, being a favored destination.

In his later years, the time spent at the Canterbury Inn was a true blessing. There, he enjoyed the companionship and camaraderie of his cousin Fred. The two shared many dinners and delighted in watching the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners games together. Clarence’s friendly spirit flourished as he was happily reunited with old friends and made many new ones during this time.

Clarence held extended family close, known widely for his affectionate nature and generous hugs—a warm embrace that comforted many whenever he was near.

He is survived by his children: Stephen (Denise) Edwards of Kelso, Washington; Timothy (Julia) Edwards of Kelso, Washington; Cheryl (Bill) Hadlock of Longview, Washington; and Linda Moore of Mossyrock, Washington, who was married to Monte (deceased). Although Margaret, his devoted wife, and his parents, Marion and Ruth Edwards, along with his sister Evelyn McCoy, have preceded him in death, Clarence’s memory lives vibrantly within his family and countless friends.

A graveside service to honor Clarence will be held on May 9, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, Washington 98632. Friends and loved ones are invited to gather in respectful remembrance of a man who was truly a steadfast pillar of love, integrity, and joy.

Clarence Leroy Edwards will be remembered as a man of warmth and strength, a loving father and grandfather, and a friend to many. His legacy of kindness and caring will remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know him.