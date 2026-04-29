Katherine Joan Wheeler: December 27, 1945 — April 21, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Katherine Joan Wheeler, affectionately knows as Kathie, who left this world peacefully on April 21, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathie was born on December 27, 1945, in Longview, Washington, to John O. Woodworth and Marguerite Helen (Hummel) Woodworth, both of whom preceded her in death. Her father served in the Coast Guard, and during her childhood, the family moved frequently.

She graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School in New Jersey, class of 1964, before returning to the Pacific Northwest and pursuing studies in nursing at Eastern Oregon College.

On November 10,1967, Kathie married the love of her life, Clifford Wheeler. together they built a life in Castle Rock, where they created a home filled with love, family, and plenty of space for animals, especially her beloved quarter horses. This past November, they celebrated an incredible 58 years of marriage.

Kathie is survived by her devoted husband, Clifford, and their beloved children: Nolan and his wife Shawni, Jolene and her husband Neil, and Derrick and his wife Michelle. Her legacy lives on through her seven adored grandchildren: Parker Williamson, Brad Williamson, Delaney Wheeler, Nate Williamson, Dawson Wheeler, Ellie Wheeler, and Ethan Wheeler.

She is also survived by her dear sisters, Linda Stewart and Judy Mead and her husband Jim, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends who will miss her deeply.

Kathie had a deep love for all creatures, great and small, and could often be found in her barn with her beautiful quarter horses, especially her beloved mare, June Bug. She enjoyed riding in parades with her horse drill team, tending to her greenhouse, nurturing her prized daylilies, growing tomatoes, rooting lilac starts, and creating beautiful quilts that will be treasured for generations.

When her children were older, Kathie worked as a rural mail carrier for the Castle Rock Post Office. She also held fond memories of working alongside her mother-in-law and sister-in-law at the Fern Barn, where they crafted stunning greenery and wreaths. One of their creations was even displayed at the White House.

Kathie had a lifelong love of learning and a deep appreciation for books. She was especially proud to earn her Bachelor’s degree from Linfield College in Social and Health Services later in life.

She was a member of the Castle Rock Methodist Church, the Friends of the Castle Rock Library, and a beloved member of the quilting group, where she formed many lasting friendships.

Kathie will be remembered for her warmth, creativity, and the beauty she brought into the lives of those around her. She will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of the Castle Rock Library, and organization close to her heart of the Castle Rock fire Department.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 1, 2026 at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock, Washington.