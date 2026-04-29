Brandon Michael Russell: October 28, 1984 – April 5, 2026

LONGVIEW- Brandon Michael Russell was born on October 28,1984 in Longview, Washington and passed away on April 5, 2026 in Longview.

Brandon is survived by his greatest assets, his children: Katie Lynn, Levi, Benjamin, Lily and John. He is also survived by his adoptive parents, Larry and Cathy Russell: his sisters, Robyn Russell, Holly Davis and Jamie Russell: his nieces and nephews, Jackson Richie, Makinley Davis, Tyson Davis, Arden Treichel, and Seth Treichel: and his biological brothers; Christopher Grandchamp and Cody Farmer and sister Misty.

Brandon graduated from Mark Morris High School in 2004 and was most recently attending Liberty University, where he was just a few credits shy of completing his Bachelor of Theology degree.

At the age of five Brandon joined his ‘forever’ family through the Washington State foster-adopt system. A precocious and fun-loving child, he overcame a difficult early start with the support of a loving home. Surrounded by his parents and older sisters he grew up knowing care, stability and encouragement.

Brandon had a big personality and loved being the center of attention, often going to great lengths to make others laugh. He was a natural jokester, constantly pulling pranks and giving his signature ‘love pinches’ to anyone within reach.

Brandon deeply admired his father, Larry, and sought to follow in his footsteps. Just like Dad he loved Jesus. Dad was an Eagle Scout, so Brandon became an Eagle Scout (with Dad right there). Dad was a pastor, so Brandon worked hard, and almost completed, his theology degree. He would often call his dad just to chat, go over a few scriptures and keep the relationship current.

Brandon loved to talk and engage people. He would talk as long as anyone would listen. He was a tactile learner and liked getting dirty thus loving his work in landscaping. He liked creating new things. With his father, he created a fantastic water feature in their front yard.

More than anything Brandon was a proud ‘Daddy’. He loved his children fiercely and tried to make life as good as he could for them. He loved spending time with his kids whether working or playing. One of his favorite sayings to them was WWJD (what would Jesus do)?

He left us way too early and will be deeply missed. But we know we will see him again, someday, as we join him in heaven.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 23rd at Northlake Church in Longview.