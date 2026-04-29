Box Van Crashes on I-5 NB South of Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The work commute got messy for a lot of people driving on I-5 North near Woodland yesterday morning after a box van crash blocked all three lanes of traffic.

The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that a Chevy Express box van and trailer driven by 58-year-old Logan Amsterdam of Los Angeles was going northbound on I-5 at milepost 18 near the East Fork Lewis River Bridge. At about 7:40 a.m., Amsterdam drifted onto the right shoulder; he overcorrected to the left, then back to the right, causing him to strike the guardrail. This led to the vehicle and trailer coming to rest on their side, blocking all of northbound I-5.

When first responders arrived on the scene, it was confirmed that Amsterdam was not injured and that he was wearing a seat belt. The crash did, however, affect traffic for several hours as the scene was cleared.

No drugs or alcohol were involved; Amsterdam has, however, been cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving.