I-5 Toutle River Rest Areas Closed for Annual Maintenance—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’re traveling on I-5 and need to take a break, bad news: the Toutle River Rest Areas are experiencing daytime closures.

This is separate from the recent closure of the northbound rest area for repairs; this time, the Washington Department of Transportation says annual maintenance is going on. The two rest areas are just north of Castle Rock; the northbound one is at milepost 54.4, and the southbound one is at milepost 54.9.

The work is closing each of them between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 8th. During the closures, crews are cleaning the locations, checking electrical equipment and plumbing, and cleaning the septic tanks.