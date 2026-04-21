John Harold Norton: June 14, 1946 – April 6, 2026

LONGVIEW- John Harold Norton, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and devoted community member, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on June 14, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, John’s life was marked by a spirit of adventure, generosity, and a rich dedication to both family and his passions.

John’s educational journey began in Kelso, Washington, where he graduated from Kelso High School in 1964. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Pacific Lutheran University, a foundation that would guide much of his professional life. John took great pride in his work as a fish hatchery manager for the upper and lower Kalama River, nurturing the natural world he loved so deeply. Additionally, he shared his knowledge and enthusiasm as a biology teacher, inspiring many students along the way.

Family was the cornerstone of John’s life. He was a devoted husband to Mary Norton, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage filled with love and partnership. Together, they raised a family who carried forward John’s legacy of kindness and curiosity. He is survived by his sons John C. Norton (and daughter-in-law Allison) and Jared T. Norton (and daughter-in-law Charmaine), along with his siblings Kathy Evans (Ron) and Jerry Norton (Laura). His family circle extends warmly to his eight grandchildren, who were a source of immense pride and joy. John’s parents, John H. Norton, Sr., and Joyce Norton, preceded him in death.

John’s personality was as vibrant as the life he led. Known for his willingness to try anything once, he embraced life’s flavors wholeheartedly—whether through tasting new foods and drinks or sharing stories that captivated all who listened. His generosity and kindness were qualities that endeared him to everyone fortunate to know him. Those who loved him remember a man who played music with skill and passion, delighting in the melodies of guitar and dulcimer. His interests were diverse and enduring, ranging from fishing and antiques to history and travel. A talented artist, John created many pen and ink drawings, each a testament to his keen eye and creative spirit.

Among his proudest accomplishments, John cherished his role as a family man and his lasting relationship with Mary. He also found fulfillment in his professional efforts at the fish hatchery and in the classroom, where his impact extended beyond science to the lives he touched.

As we reflect on his life, we encourage all who knew John to hold close their favorite memories—a quirky smile, a shared tale, or a moment of music. In doing so, we honor a man whose presence brightened the lives around him and whose story will continue to inspire.

John Harold Norton’s passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt, but his legacy of kindness, curiosity, and love endures. May his memory remain a blessing to all who knew him.