Karen Alice Green: August 24, 1932 – April 8, 2026

LONGVIEW- Karen Alice Green, affectionately known as Kay, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 93. Born on August 24, 1932, in South Bend, Washington, Kay led a life marked by dedication, generosity, and an enduring enthusiasm for service and community.

Kay was the cherished daughter of Arnold and Isobel Leber, whose memory she lovingly preserved throughout her years. Her early education culminated in her graduation from South Bend High School in 1950. She pursued higher learning with admirable determination, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English along with a certificate in Journalism from Washington State University in Pullman in 1954. During her university tenure, she was recognized as the Outstanding Journalism Student in 1952 and later as the Outstanding Student in 1954, honors that reflected her commitment to excellence and passion for her chosen field.

Her professional and personal accomplishments were many and varied. Kay held the distinguished honor of being part of the only mother-daughter duo to receive the Washington State University Annual Achievement Award, a testament to her lasting legacy in her family and alma mater. Her strong commitment to civic engagement was evident in her appointment as State Parks Commissioner from 1973 to 1979 and her recognition as Cowlitz County First Citizen in 1981. Further honoring her dedication to community service, Kay was named Rotarian of the Year multiple times, first from 1992 to 2002 and again in 2013. These accolades stand as a reflection of her unwavering devotion to making a positive impact wherever she went.

Kay’s personality was defined by her giving nature, strength, and enduring commitment to caring for those around her. She was an active and driven individual who found joy in volunteering, socializing, and supporting local events. Her social spirit was well-known and deeply appreciated; she was a familiar presence at numerous community happenings throughout her life. Kay also held fond memories of traveling during her earlier years, including attending the World’s Fair in Ohio and enjoying camping adventures, experiences that highlighted her zest for life and love for exploration.

She is survived by her loving family, including her sons Jeff and Ron Green, along with their spouses Denise and Jessica, respectively. Kay also took great pride in her role as grandmother to Aaron Green and Anna Laudenschlager, children of Jeff and Denise, as well as MacKenna Cobb and Olivia Green, children of Ron and Jessica. Her family was a central pillar in her life, and her influence and spirit will continue to inspire them.

Services to celebrate the life of Karen Alice Green will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 2218 East Kessler Boulevard, Longview, Washington 98632, on June 5, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at noon. This gathering will provide an opportunity for all who knew her to honor a truly remarkable woman whose life was rich with service, love, and community involvement.

Karen “Kay” Green’s legacy is indelibly etched into the hearts of those privileged to know her. She lived a life of purpose, strength, and kindness—a life well-lived, remembered with deep respect and admiration by family, friends, and community alike.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary International.