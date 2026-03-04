Longview Puts Out Update Regarding Utility Service Notices at Apartment Complexes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview released details yesterday regarding utility shutoff notices posted at several apartment complexes on Monday. The notices went out to nearly 400 units owned by the same individual, who reportedly had not been paying the water and sewer bills of their tenants, as required by lease.

They said they can confirm that the utility account for the Fairview Apartments has been brought current to a level that will avoid service interruption at this time; this is about half of the 400 units that were given the notice.

The city said the property manager also indicated that payments for the remaining affected accounts may be made before the shutoff date next Monday.

They said that under Washington state law, tenants are required to be notified prior to any potential service interruption. These notices were intended to inform residents, not create alarm.

They say their goal is always to resolve delinquent accounts without disruption to tenants whenever possible.