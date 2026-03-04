Brett Venneri Honored as Longview Firefighter of the Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Patty Nelson Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsMarch 3, 2026
The Longview Fire Department is honoring Brett Venneri with Longview’s Firefighter of the Year Award.
The award recognizes a member of the department who shows the highest standards of professionalism, leadership, and dedication to duty. They say this is demonstrated through exceptional performance on emergency scenes, commitment to training, and unwavering support of fellow firefighters and the community.