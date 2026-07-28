Kelso Teen’s Vehicular Homicide Trial Set for October—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A trial set date has been set for the Kelso 19-year-old charged in the crash that killed Mark Morris High School senior, 18-year-old Elden Ragsdale, back in April.

During a hearing yesterday, Judge Thad Scudder accepted Jacob Manecke Jr.’s waiver of his speedy trial rights and scheduled the trial set date to begin at 1:30 p.m. on October 12th.

Ragsdale was killed April 18th after becoming trapped beneath a Toyota 4Runner following a crash at Maranatha and Rose Valley roads. Investigators accuse Manecke of speeding, saying he was being followed by someone on an ATV who was trying to get his license plate number.

Deputies say that Manecke showed signs of intoxication when they arrived on scene. A blood test later came back positive for both alcohol and THC in his system. He has since pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.