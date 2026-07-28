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Missing Elderly Man in Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Missing Elderly Man in Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 28, 2026

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in finding an elderly man who went missing from Battle Ground yesterday afternoon. They say that 91-year-old […]
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    Missing Elderly Man in Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in finding an elderly man who went missing from Battle Ground yesterday afternoon.

    They say that 91-year-old Willis Arseneau was last seen walking away from near the Heisson Store, not far from the East Fork Lewis River, between about noon and 1 p.m. yesterday. Arseneau was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a tan-and-yellow flannel shirt, and he may have been wearing a green hat.

    He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with gray hair and a gray beard. He is known to have memory issues and is considered medically endangered. If you see or have seen him, you are asked to call 911.

    Griffin Sauters

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