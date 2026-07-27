Patricia Torquato: Jul 10, 1945 – Jun 20, 2026

COLUMBIA CITY- Patricia (Miller) Torquato of Columbia City, Oregon passed away in her home on June 20th, 2026, at the age of 80. She was the 3rd child born to Hazel and Edward Miller on July 10th, 1945, in Macon, Georgia.

She worked most of her life as a bookkeeper and business owner. In her spare time, she loved reading, watching her hummingbirds, watching gameshows, and listening to Elvis on her Alexa.

She is survived by her three children, Richard, Kenneth, and Kari (Hill). As well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Columbia Memorial gardens on August 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM.