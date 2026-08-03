David Burnett Hynning: January 25, 1939 — July 8, 2026

LONGVIEW- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Burnett Hynning, who passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2026, at the age of 87 years old.

Born on January 25th, 1939, in Longview, WA, at Cowlitz General Hospital. David lived a life defined by love, kindness, hard work, devotion to his family, and those that he came in contact with. He was a beloved husband, a proud father, a cherished grandfather, and a loving great grandfather whose greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia E. Hynning; his children, Dave ( Linda) Hynning, Ron ( Shari) Hynning plus eight (8) grandchildren, six (6) great grandchildren, and two nephews, LeRoy and Wendell Hynning. He was preceded in death by Father, Elias Hynning and Mother, Rachel Hynning (Wood) and brother Wendell ( Sharon) Hynning.

David was known for his devotion to his family, generosity, strong work ethic, and teaching the fundamentals of life to those he worked with and those he coached on youth sports teams. He touched the lives of many through his compassion, wisdom, and unwavering love for his family.

David enjoyed trips to the beach and the Ocean Park Resort, digging clams and eating oysters with his family. He also enjoyed coaching little league baseball teams including Spikes Sporting Goods Red Sox for Western Little League at John Null Park. David led the Western Little League Allstars to winning the Washington State Championships and were one game away from earning a berth in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA in 1973. He also loved to watch Nascar Races, the Seattle Mariners, and the Seattle Seahawks during their respective seasons.

His biggest enjoyment was during duck hunting season when he would travel to the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge to hunt in his favorite duck blinds with his oldest son Dave, sometimes with his younger son Ron, and other times with his hunting friends. He took great pleasure sitting in his favorite duck blind in the serene surroundings of the quiet winter morning just before daybreak listening to the sounds of the ducks landing near the blind only to take off again prior to the legal shooting time just before daybreak. It was extremely peaceful and sometimes was the best time of the hunt.

He was a proud member of Kelso Christian Assembly Church in Kelso, WA. He also enjoyed his position as a Pit Boss for the stock car races that took place every Saturday night at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds and he even used to race his own Ford stock car.

David was also a big advocate and booster supporter for the LCC Booster Club and the Toutle Lake Booster Club organizations. He also loved attending LCC basketball and baseball games as well as Toutle Lake basketball, football, and baseball games.

David was a 1957 graduate of Toutle Lake High School and also attended Corvallis High School for a portion of his junior year starring in football, basketball, and baseball. He earned varsity letters in all three sports during his sophomore, junior and senior years.

He retired from the Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company after 41 years of service earning several awards for his service and dedication to a job well done.

His legacy will live on in the countless memories he created and the values he instilled in those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

His favorite poem was ” Wings of an Angel”- If I had the wings of an Angel, up to the heavens I would go. I would fly into the arms of Jesus, for I love Him so, but I have not wings of an Angel, so up to the heavens I can’t fly so I will wait here on Earth for Jesus, to take me to the heavens in the sky. When I get there I know God will be waiting, standing at his front door saying ” Welcome my child for you are now home for evermore. So, you see you don’t need the wings of an Angel to get to God’s front door, just love and trust in Jesus, and you too will be home for evermore. ( Written by local author Slim Richards).

A celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Toutle Christian Fellowship Church in Toutle, WA. Family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate his life.

~ Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing that his love remains with us always. May he rest in peace.

Your Family will always love you and never forget your time with us.