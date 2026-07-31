Eino Oscar Ritola: December 23, 1936 — July 25, 2026

LONGVIEW- Eino Oscar Ritola, a faithful husband and father, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2026, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 89. Born on December 23, 1936, in Astoria, Oregon,

Eino’s life was struck by tragedy at the early age of 9 when his mother Martha tragically passed away. He and his siblings were placed into the home of Ed and Lena Boyle as foster kids. His father Victor passed away sometime after their placement.

Eino spent his formative years in the coastal community of Warrenton, Oregon, where he graduated from Warrenton High School in 1956. He pursued his dream of being an auto body repairman by attending Auto Body school. He went on to own his own Auto body shop called Ritola Body Shop. Throughout his professional journey, Eino was known for his strong work ethic and charitable heart.

Music and reading brought Eino immense joy; these passions enriched his life, as well his love of Jesus Christ. Those close to him remember his tremendous love of reading, especially his love for Christian history and prophecy. His patriotism ran deep, and he was proud to be an American, cherishing the freedoms and values of his beloved country. Oh, and he loved Barney Fife! J

Eino’s life was anchored by a profound devotion to his wife, Fae, with whom he shared 49 years of married life. Fae predeceased him, leaving a legacy of shared memories that will be cherished always.

He is survived by his children and their spouses: David and Dyanna Ritola, Marie and Daryl Erickson, Dan and Paula Ritola, Karen and Ken Hudson; his son Derek Ritola; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, whose memories are held by those who remain.

A memorial service to honor and remember Eino will be held at Steele Chapel, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA 98632, on August 7, 2026, beginning at 1:00pm. Family, friends and all whose lives Eino touched are welcome to gather in remembrance.

Eino will be remembered for being a reliable, hard-working, charitable man who loved God. Who also had a love for reading and music as well as his steadfast love for his wife Fae and their family.