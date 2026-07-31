Weekend Events 7/31-8/2/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Kelso Kids Market is on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the Cowlitz Way Bridge in Kelso next to City Hall. Come shop for handcrafted items made by 25 young entrepreneurs from across Cowlitz County.

Find Friday Night Movie Magic this summer at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market! Movies are shown on the second floor. Come this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. for the movie Moana.

Saturday:

The annual Terry/Taylor/Northlake Garage and Yard Sales are this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This includes 100 individual garage sales throughout the neighborhood next to John Null Park.

The 7th Annual Cruizin’ to the Elks Car Show is happening Saturday at the Kelso/Longview Elks. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the awards are at 2 p.m. Entry is just $25, and all proceeds benefit local charities and vocational scholarships.

Find local food and craft vendors, and sometimes even live music, at the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the paved parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

The Show Me Reptile Show is at the Cowlitz County Event Center this weekend. They will have reptiles, amphibians, aquatic animals, exotic animals, and more. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a 9 a.m. VIP entrance, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at showmereptileshow.com.

The Dock Market is back at Lake Sacajawea from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. They will have lots of vendors, crafters, and artisans at the Hemlock Plaza footbridge.

Sunday:

The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through October, right at Haircut Express in Castle Rock.